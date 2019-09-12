SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION LYCORIS Finally Gets An Official Launch Date; New Trailer Released

Bandai Namco has finally revealed that Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will be releasing in May of next year, with a brand-new gameplay trailer. Check it out!

For the first time ever, players can experience SWORD ART ONLINE's anime storyline in game format with SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris! Play as the protagonist Kirito and immerse yourself in "Underworld," a mysterious virtual world set in the anime's Alicization arc. Featuring intense battle action, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; your journey through the latest VRMMO SWORD ART ONLINE game is ready to begin!

Earlier this year, Bandai Namco and developer Aquria revealed that they were working on a new entry in the Sword Art Online series — more specifically, on a new game based on the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime series — and that it was being developed for the PlayStation 4, Xbox one, and PC(digital).While the developers release an action-packed gameplay trailer with the announcement for, they didn't give fans an official release date for the game — and we finally have some great news to share.Just today, Bandai Namco has released a brand-new gameplay trailer for, which not only shows off the game's open-world and third person combat, but also reveals that the game will finally become available on the, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think about it.Take a look:



Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 22nd of May in 2020.