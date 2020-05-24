TALES OF CRESTORIA: New Character Trailer Revealed For Yuna Azetta

Brand new smartphone game, Tales of Crestoria, has unveiled a brand new trailer for the character Yuna Azetta. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

Bandai Namco Entertainment is bringing fans of the "Tales" game series, a brand new adventure to go on with Tales of Crestoria. The new game in the franchise is set ot head to mobile platforms and plans on featuring a unique story focused on the concept of "sin". The main character of the series will be forced to shoulder the burden of the sins of the past, while also mustering the strength to protect the person they care about. The overall setup for the game is already setting itself up to be one of the most engaging Tales games yet.

The game, originally meant to be released in 2019, was delayed till 2020; mainly to work on some touch ups, illustrations, and some Japanese voice over work. The game is set to release for iOS and Android and has already announced pre-registration; with beta testing released in Canada and Indonesia. Much like other smartphone games; Tales of Crestoria will also feature some in game bonuses.

As the game approaches release, many character trailers have been released over time; its most recent being the character Aegis Alver. Now, a brand new trailer has been revealed, featuring a new character named Yuna Azetta! Make sure to check out the brand new footage and a good idea at her personality, in the video below!





Excited for the new character? Planning on downloading the game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Tales of Crestoria is set to release on iOS and Android, this June!