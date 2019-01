The Latest Gameplay Video For Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE Has Piccolo Fighting Blackbeard

Dragon Ball 's Piccolo and One Piece 's Blackbeard are pitted against each other in exciting new gameplay video for Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's highly anticipated Jump Force .

"Play time is over, you're fighting on my home turf now!"



Team up with Piccolo and prepare to unleash your Hellzone Grenade on your opponents!! #JUMPFORCE launches February 15th. Pre-Order today: https://t.co/2aJpkJ6b9F pic.twitter.com/NAik3UJPn9 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 26, 2019

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.

