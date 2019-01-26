The Latest Gameplay Video For Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE Has Piccolo Fighting Blackbeard
Jump Force, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's highly anticipated crossover fighting game, is releasing in a bit over two weeks from now, and PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC owners will finally be able to fight as their favourite anime characters when the game releases on the 15th of February.
Dragon Ball's Piccolo and One Piece's Blackbeard are pitted against each other in exciting new gameplay video for Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's highly anticipated Jump Force.
While fans have been patiently, although slightly anxiously, for the game to release, Bandai Namco has done a wonderful job keeping the excitement alive and kicking by releasing bits of information, as well as revealing new characters.
One of the new additions to the Jump Force roster, revealed by Bandai Namco in November of last year, were Piccolo and Perect Cell — from Akira Toriyama's acclaimed Dragon Ball series; joining Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza.
Gameplay for Piccolo and Cell has been somewhat scarce, however, since they didn't get an announcement trailer per se. Luckily, today Bandai Namco has released new gameplay that sees Dragon Ball's Piccolo fighting One Piece's Blackbeard; showing off some of their techniques from both series.
Take a look:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
