THE LIAR PRINCESS AND THE BLIND PRINCE Previews Story In New Trailer

Developer Nippon Ichi Software's upcoming action-adventure single-player game, The Liar Princess and The Blind Prince , previews its story in a new trailer. Here is more.

The official NIS America YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second trailer for the upcoming action-adventure single-player game The Liar Princess and The Blind Prince. The new video previews the game's story, the struggles the main characters will have to face and their relationship. The game will be out

in February 12, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The game plays as a side-scrolling title, the player controls a wolf-monster that can transform into a princess. The princess guides the blind prince through this mysterious dark forest by giving him simple instructions like jump, walk and so on.

The game came out in Japan for the PS Vita, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch on May 31, 2018. It has a worldwide release date of February 12, 2019 and is developed as well as published by Nippon Ichi Software. Here is the official website where you can learn more and pre-order the game.

