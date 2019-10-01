The Long-Rumored CATHERINE PC Port Might Be Officially Announced Later Today By Sega
ATLUS and Sega seem to enjoy playing with fans of Catherine quite a bit, as their most recent update on Vanquish’s Steam page (the latest hint was posted on Bayonetta's profile) suggests that the long-rumored PC port of the critically acclaimed, controversial RPG will be finally revealed later today.
Catherine fans, rejoice! It looks like Sega and Atlus are slowly getting ready to announce the PC port of the critically acclaimed RPG, as a new trailer is supposed to be released in a matter of hours...
According to eagle-eyed Twitter user Veteran Trainer LORD, the source code inside a brand new photo of a sheep actually says "get ready for something sexy on PC – Catherine Classic – Teaser – TODAY!"
This very specific animal plays an important role in the lore and gameplay of Atlus' divisive action-RPG and it wouldn't be the first time a video game's port was teased through a Steam page of a Sega-publisher game, as we saw in 2017 with a hint that PlatinumGames' Vanquish would be coming to PC, and last year it also hinted that puzzle game Puyo Puyo Tetris would be coming to Steam as well.
In 2011's RPG video game, you play as Vincent, a young man who is beset by supernatural nightmares and torn between his feelings for longtime girlfriend Katherine and the titular beauty Catherine. According to the vast majority of critics, Atlus' attempt on recreating the nightmares of growing up and the fear of dying young was a successful experiment, even though some puzzles were monotonous.
As a reminder, Catherine PC received The Entertainment Software Rating Board's M-rating last Friday.
Explore the pleasures and horrors of love as Vincent, a man with a hard choice to make: marry his longtime girlfriend Katherine or move on to the incredible blonde he just woke up next to—named Catherine! But beware! Make the wrong choice, and you could end up dead. Delving into themes of free will, and the delicate nature of relationships and the choices we make within them, this action-adventure/puzzle game is an experience wholly unlike any to come before it.
Catherine was initially released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]