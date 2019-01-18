The Nintendo Switch Will Be Getting GUILTY GEAR 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION This Year
Great news for fans of Guilty Gear, Arc System Works' iconic 2D fighting series, as PQubeGames has recently announced that the game will be making its way into the Nintendo Switch this Spring.
In celebration of the anime fighting series' 20th anniversary, Arc System Works and PQube have teamed up to release the Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Edition, which includes the original Guilty Gear released for the PlayStation in 1998, as well as the thoroughly revised Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R.
The announcement also mentions that the Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Edition will bundle both Guilty Gear and Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R and will be getting a physical release; with the PlayStation 4 eventually getting digital versions of both Guilty Gear titles.
Back in April of last year, we found out that Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R was going to be releasing for the Nintendo Switch, although the project went completely silent for a while and in December the game was revealed to have been delayed.
It is unknown whether this is the game that was originally promised or if Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R will also release separately for Nintendo's handheld hybrid console, but the fact that Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Edition was announced is still great news for fans of the long-running fighting series.
The original Guilty Gear and GUILTY GEAR XX ΛCORE PLUS R reunite to celebrate 20 years of 2D anime action!
Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Edition will be available for the Nintendo Switch in Spring of 2019.
