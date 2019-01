The Nintendo Switch Will Be Getting GUILTY GEAR 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION This Year

Arc System Works' iconic Guilty Gear series will be making its way into the Nintendo Switch as the publisher announces that Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Edition will be releasing this Spring.

The original Guilty Gear and GUILTY GEAR XX ΛCORE PLUS R reunite to celebrate 20 years of 2D anime action!

Great news for fans of Guilty Gear, Arc System Works' iconic 2D fighting series, as PQubeGames has recently announced that the game will be making its way into the Nintendo SwitchIn celebration of the anime fighting series' 20th anniversary, Arc System Works and PQube have teamed up to release the, which includes the originalreleased for the PlayStation in 1998, as well as the thoroughly revisedThe announcement also mentions that thewill bundle bothandand will be getting a physical release; with the PlayStation 4 eventually getting digital versions of both Guilty Gear titles.Back in April of last year, we found out that Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R was going to be releasing for the Nintendo Switch , although the project went completely silent for a while and in December the game was revealed to have been delayed It is unknown whether this is the game that was originally promised or ifwill also release separately for Nintendo's handheld hybrid console, but the fact thatwas announced is still great news for fans of the long-running fighting series.Take a look:



Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Edition will be available for the Nintendo Switch in Spring of 2019.