The Pokémon Company Has Revealed That New Forms, Teams, And Rivals Will Be Featured In POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD
As announced earlier this week by The Pokémon Company, some new information about Nintendo and Game Freak's highly anticipated Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield would be reveal today, and they have kept their promise by releasing an informative trailer.
New Rivals, Teams, and Galarian Pokémon forms have been revealed to be part of Nintendo and Game Freak's upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.
While Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield still won't be releasing until mid-November, fans have been eagerly anticipating the games' launch, as well as hoping to find out every little detail about them, and this new trailer does exactly that; by revealing new Teams, Rivals, and even showing off a few Galarian variations of some Pokémon.
Much like the Alola region, the new Galar region will be introducing Galarian forms for the Pokémon, who not only have a different appearance, but also use different attacks, and some even can change their Type and appearance.
Check it out:
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]