THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: GRAND CROSS Mobile Game Is Pairing With ATTACK ON TITAN

Hit mobile game The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross will be collaborating with the long-running anime Attack on Titan . Hit the jump to learn more about the new update to the game!

Following its release on app stores in March, the mobile game The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has managed to achieve over 3 million downloads. The game is based on Nakaba Suzuki's manga series, The Seven Deadly Sins, which released back in 2012 and ran for 41 volumes.

The mobile game was created by Netmarble and allows players to take control of some of their favorite characters as they go on various adventures and engage in countless battles. For combat, the game utilizes a party and a turn-based combat system that means players will have to focus on the characters that they want to be apart of their group.

Graphically, the game has some of the most pristine 3D graphics that can be found on a mobile game, which means that players will be able to see everything in vivid detail; which they are going to need with this brand new update!

Netmarble has recently announced a new collaboration with the highly successful Attack on Titan franchise which will allow players to obtain and train various characters of the show that include multiple characters in multiple styles such as SSR [Titan Form] Eren Jaeger, SSR [Greatest Soldier] Mikasa Ackermann, SSR [Greatest Soldier] Levi, and SR [Cadet Corps] Eren Jaeger.

This new update will see characters team up to protect Liones from titans and also obtain various perks along the way. Make sure to see the list of further updates coming to the game below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

[7DS] × [AOT] Attendance event

o By logging into the game daily, players can obtain SR [Cadet Corps] Eren Jaeger for free on the first day, and diamonds and up to ten pick-up tickets over 14 days also can be earned.

[7DS] × [AOT] Collaboration pick up draw

o Players also can participate collaboration pick up draw which includes 3 SSR [AOT] Heroes. Depending on players’ mileage achievement, SSR Heroes and [AOT] Collaboration Heroes can be obtained

[7DS] × [AOT] Titan Elimination

o After completing the [7DS] × [AOT] World quest, players will have an opportunity to organize eight of their elite heroes to defeat the Titan. SR [Cadet Corps] Eren Jaeger can also be obtained by the first completion.

[7DS] × [AOT] Titan Conquest

o By using “The Imperial Giant Report” obtained during the [7DS] × [AOT] Titan Elimination, up to four players can play together in defeating the more powerful Titan together. Rewards, such as a collaboration hero costume, as well as growth materials, and exchange materials which can be used to redeem SR [Cadet Corps] Eren Jaeger.

[7DS] × [AOT] Event Hawk pass

o When purchasing special products, players can obtain Eren Jaeger costume sets, a Mikasa stamp, and Part 2 SSR-confirmed tickets for redemption. Completing this mission will grant players a SR [Cadet Corps] Eren Jaeger.

[7DS] × [AOT] Special mission

o A special mission commemorating the Attack on Titan collaboration is also available for players to complete. Upon completion, a SR [Cadet Corps] Eren Jaeger will be offered to players.





The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross translates the storytelling and adventures of The Seven Deadly Sins, into a highly engaging and entertaining mobile gaming experience. The game features stunning, high-resolution 3D graphics, over 100 dramatic cutscenes, and is brought to life with the cast of the original Japanese voice actors reprising their characters.



The Attack on Titan update is available now on The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross for iOS and Android!