THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: GRAND CROSS New Features And Character Announced For The Game's Half Anniversary

Some new surprises are in store for players of the hit mobile game The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross . Hit the jump to see what is in store for the title's six month anniversary!

Since the release of the mobile game, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the game has already garnered over 20 million downloads. What makes that so amazing is that the title has only been out for six months!

With its upcoming half anniversary, the devs over at Netmarble has decided to have a half-anniversary event for the players and reveal some awesome new goodies. Two standout reveals for the celebration are the additions of two new characters; SSR "Virtual Body Doubles" Lostvayne Meliodas and SSR [The Ten Commandments] Fraudrin of Selflessness! Both characters have been highly anticipated for the event for some time, so its no doubt their inclusion will excite fans.

Many other events have been made available as well, including a Half-Anniversary Mission that will have one of the new characters as a reward and Half Anniversary Bingo! Additional events will be included, such as the Big Rewards Dungeon Event, Sudden Event of Training Grotto, Social Media Event, and more!

Some new in-store products include a Hawk Pass, which has Half Anniversary Festival Ticket and Half Anniversary Hero Selection Ticket to grant “Virtual Body Doubles" Lostvayne Meliodas and other SSR heroes. Demon King Meliodas and King’s Costume Sets of Most Malevolent Knighthood, Gilthunder, and Howzer’s Costume Sets of Holy Knight Armor will also be available through an Encore of Popular Costumes.

With so many new things coming for the anniversary, a new trailer was also announced to help explain the additions further. Make sure to check it out below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross translates the storytelling and adventures of [The Seven Deadly Sins], into a highly engaging and entertaining mobile gaming experience. The game features stunning, high-resolution 3D graphics, over 100 dramatic cutscenes, and is brought to life with the cast of the original Japanese voice actors reprising their characters.



The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is available now on the App Store and Google Play!