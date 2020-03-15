The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Surpasses POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU At The Domestic Box Office

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu earned $144 million at the domestic box office in total. Sonic the Hedgehog has exceeded that amount and is now the highest-grossing video game movie of all time (domestically).

Gamefragger ): With the theatrical runs of Sonic the Hedgehog being indefinitely postponed in Japan and China due to the Coronavirus; it remains to be seen whether the video game movie can become the highest-grossing video game movie ever on a worldwide scale. Below you can see how Sonic the Hedgehog's domestic numbers compare to those of the aforementioned competition (via):

The live-action movie based on the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog video game series has been in theatres for a month now. In that time, the video game movie has earned over $300 million at the worldwide box office — with $161 million being international gross.$146 million of that worldwide gross comes from the United States and Canada. That is to say, more than the domestic gross of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu — that being $144 million. And that is to say, Sonic the Hedgehog is now the highest-grossing video game movie of all time (at the domestic box office).Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (the Angelina Jolie one from 2001) now sits in third place and The Angry Birds Movie sits in fourth. What with both of the most recent video game movies breaking box office records as well as receiving acclaim from general moviegoers, it seems that the infamous video game movie curse is over.





