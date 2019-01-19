These High Definition Images For JUMP FORCE Focus On Boruto Uzumaki From The NARUTO Series
Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force just keeps surprising people, even now that we're only a bit over a month away from the game's release on the 15th of February, as the developers have revealed a bunch of new characters that will be joining the already massive roster.
Check out these new high definition images of Boruto, who has recently been revealed to be joining the roster of Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's highly anticipated Jump Force.
When Jump Force was announced the roster was rather modest, featuring only but a bunch of characters from beloved anime series liek Dragon Ball, one Piece, and Naruto — comprised mainly of its main characters. Ever since the game's reveal, however, we have been getting announcement after announcement that not only new characters are joining the roster but other anime series, as well.
The fact that we can have Dragon Ball's Goku fighting against Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star is just as surreal as it is amazing. Adding to that, and as previously mentioned, Bandai Namco has revealed that Boruto, Gaara, Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, and Kakashi from the Naruto series were joining Jump Force as playable characters.
Today, Bandai Namco has shared a few high definition images of Boruto Uzumaki — seen using the Kage Bunshin no Jutsu, his father's trademarked move, against Sasuke, as well as the Rasengan.
Take a look:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
