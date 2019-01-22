This All-New KINGDOM HEARTS III Clip Puts The Spotlight On The MONSTERS, INC. Universe
Although Kingdom Hearts III won’t feature as many worlds for the player to explore as the previous numbered installments, it doesn’t change the fact that the upcoming Square Enix extravaganza will allow you to interact with well-known heroes and villains from the universes of Hercules, Winnie the Pooh, Tangled, Frozen, Pirate of the Caribbean, Wreck it Ralph, Toy Story, and even Big Hero 6.
Mike and Sulley from Monsters Inc. will be helping you during your own Kingdom Hearts III playthrough, and this recently released clip showcases the awe-inspiring world of the Pixar-created animation...
Square has released a new KH3 clip that showcases the action-packed adventures of the protagonist Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mike, and Sulley. When they show up in the Pixar-created world, they change form to match the scenery, and there's no denying that Goofy's metamorphosis is a thing to behold.
The fact that this upcoming action-RPG is finally hitting stores around the globe next week is definitely good news, but it doesn’t change that KH3 was actually announced five and a half years ago at E3 2015 and has seen a multitude of delays ever since. Square has also announced that the game's actual epilogue will be released on Wednesday, January 30, a day after the game's debut in a free patch.
Enix also is planning to patch in a recap of previous Kingdom Hearts games on launch day. In the meantime, be sure to take a closer look at the latest (and quite intense) Kingdom Hearts III clip below:
Kingdom Hearts is the story of Light overcoming Darkness with the power of Friendship. Kingdom Hearts is a series of action role-playing games developed and published by Square Enix under the direction of Tetsuya Nomura. The series is a collaboration between Square Enix and Disney. Kingdom Hearts follows the main protagonist Sora, a Keyblade wielder, as he travels to many Disney worlds with Donald and Goofy to stop the Heartless invasion by sealing each world’s keyhole and restore peace to the realms.
Kingdom Hearts III will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29, 2019.
