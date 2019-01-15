This New Video Analyses The Performance Of RESIDENT EVIL 2 Across All Available Platforms
The first time we laid our eyes on Capcom's long-awaited Resident Evil 2 remake, we were left in awe at the fantastic graphics the trailer was showing off; only getting better once we found out that the game would be running at a locked 60fps.
The Resident Evil 2 remake got a 1-shot demo a while ago, and the people over at Digital Foundry have managed to fully analyse its performance across all of the available platforms. Check it out!
Last week, Capcom officially announced that Resident Evil 2 would be getting a 1-shot demo that would become available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The demo in question was a 30-minute-long trial that could only be played once.
Luckily, the people over at Digital Foundry were able to fully analyse the game's performance on all of the available platforms, and have collected some interesting data that they've shared in their latest video.
According to Digital Foundry, the game runs natively on the PlayStation 4 but the Xbox One has been reconstructed up to that — although they will hold out on a final verdict until the game fully releases in order to get more accurate results.
Resident Evil 2 also runs at a very stable 60fps — with the occasional drop — on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, but not so much on the base consoles; with the Xbox One running the game slightly about 30fps and the PlayStation 4 getting better results but not quite reaching a stable 60fps.
Take a look:
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam on the 25th of January.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]