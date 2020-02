This New Video Sees Ben Schwartz Prove That He's A Massive SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Fan

In this new video, Sonic the Hedgehog movie voice actor Ben Schwartz shows off that he's pretty knowledgeable when it comes to the iconic video game franchise. Check it out...

Following a unique production, Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theatres in just two days. The upcoming, live-action movie is based on the character and video game franchise of the same name. Ben Schwartz follows in the footsteps of the likes of Jason Griffith and Roger Craig Smith in voicing the iconic speedster. Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter also star — while Jeff Fowler directs.Schwartz features in this newvideo in which he proves that he's a massive fan of the franchise and has been since the very first Sonic the Hedgehog game released in the United States back in 1991. He has previously stated that playing the speedster isand we can totally believe it after watching this video.It's clear that Schwartz truly knows his stuff as he provides a break down of Sonic the Hedgehog's impatient personality, character design, and history. The actor also goes through what he wanted to bring to the role — such as overconfidence and childishness. Check out the video below (via):





Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.