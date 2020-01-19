This TV Spot For The Upcoming Movie Sees SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Gets Some New Shoes
Sonic the Hedgehog will speed his way into theatres in just about one month's time. The upcoming, live-action movie is based on the iconic and popular video game franchise of the same name and stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular character. Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter play Tom and Maddie Wachowski while Jeff Fowler directs.
In this new, action-packed TV spot, Sonic the Hedgehog gets his iconic, red pair of running shoes. There's also some cool new footage of him taking on Dr. Robotnik's drones. Check it out...
Recently, TV spots for the upcoming, live-action video game movie have begun to surface online — what with its release coming soon. In one of the newest ones, we get to see Sonic the Hedgehog get his iconic, red shoes. It seems that he will begin the movie alone and wearing a raggedy pair of sneakers. However, he'll be gifted a snazzy new pair by Tom and Maddie's daughter.
As well, there's new footage of the speedster racing through a city and taking on Dr. Robotnik's nefarious drones as well as the big bad himself. Check it out below (via Gamefragger):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]