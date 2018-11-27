Though Amazon Didn't Drop A New Trailer For KINGDOM HEARTS III, They Did Announce Exclusive Pre-Order DLC
Amazon were expected to drop a brand new trailer for, Square Enix's upcoming and highly-anticipated sequel, Kingdom Hearts III - unfortunately that didn't come to fruition. The "Cyber Monday" stream did see the unveiling of a piece of DLC that will be exclusively attached to copies of the game which are pre-ordered from Amazon.
Though Amazon didn't release a new Kingdom Hearts III trailer, to the disappointment of anticipating fans, they did unveil an exclusive piece of pre-order DLC. Check it out...
The "Dusk Till Dawn" Keyblade is an in-game weapon that you can get your hands on by pre-ordering Kingdom Hearts III from here.
It is believed that the likes of Gamestop and Best Buy may also have a forthcoming DLC announcement in the same vein as Amazon's.
Many eager fans voiced their disappointment seeing as a new trailer wasn't released alongside the DLC announcement - as was planned. Amazon were quick to respond to this backlash - stating that they are just as disappointed.
“We completely understand. We were also very disappointed to learn we wouldn’t have the trailer we promised. We did tweet before the stream started to try and let people know, but completely understand the disappointment.”
What do you think of Amazon's exclusive DLC? Were you looking forward to a brand new trailer?
Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
