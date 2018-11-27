Though Amazon Didn't Drop A New Trailer For KINGDOM HEARTS III, They Did Announce Exclusive Pre-Order DLC

Though Amazon didn't release a new Kingdom Hearts III trailer, to the disappointment of anticipating fans, they did unveil an exclusive piece of pre-order DLC. Check it out...

The "Dusk Till Dawn" Keyblade is an in-game weapon that you can get your hands on by pre-ordering Kingdom Hearts III from Amazon. Amazon were expected to drop a brand new trailer for Square Enix's upcoming and highly-anticipated sequel, Kingdom Hearts III - unfortunately that didn't come to fruition. The "Cyber Monday" stream did see the unveiling of a piece of DLC that will be exclusively attached to copies of the game which are pre-ordered from Amazon.

Fans in the US and Canada, pre-order #KingdomHearts III from @amazongames for this exclusive Keyblade, Dawn Till Dusk! https://t.co/s2On9hS8Mf pic.twitter.com/fII9H3cvZb — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) 26 November 2018

It is believed that the likes of Gamestop and Best Buy may also have a forthcoming DLC announcement in the same vein as Amazon's.



Many eager fans voiced their disappointment seeing as a new trailer wasn't released alongside the DLC announcement - as was planned. Amazon were quick to respond to this backlash - stating that they are just as disappointed.



“We completely understand. We were also very disappointed to learn we wouldn’t have the trailer we promised. We did tweet before the stream started to try and let people know, but completely understand the disappointment.”

Apologies, the KH3 video featuring our awesome new, exclusive DLC has been consumed by Heartless and not available. Learn what that DLC is, how to get it exclusively from Amazon, and score a Twitch Prime bonus on Monday Nov. 26 around 1pm PST on https://t.co/Um2rnH0H2k! — Amazon Video Games (@amazongames) 26 November 2018

Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.