Naver WEBTOON Is Enforcing Stricter Hate Speech Policies After Controversy From A Webtoon

In response to growing criticism and public backlash, Naver WEBTOON has announced a sweeping overhaul of its content and community guidelines, with stricter rules aimed at combating hate speech, discrimination, and offensive material. The updated policies will take effect starting June 30.

The announcement comes months after a major controversy involving the amateur webtoon Otherworldly Pongpong Man, which many accused of promoting misogynistic themes. The title and content sparked widespread outrage across South Korea, leading to boycotts, offline protests, and heightened scrutiny over the platform’s content moderation practices.

The term "Pongpong Man" became a flashpoint of the controversy. “Pongpong” is South Korean slang for dishwashing detergent, and in this case, was used to imply that a “kind, innocent man” could cleanse a woman with a so-called promiscuous past an analogy many deemed deeply derogatory and misogynistic. Although the webtoon passed an initial round in Naver WEBTOON’s public contest in October 2024, it was quickly removed after the backlash intensified.

Previously, Naver WEBTOON’s operational rules applied primarily to serialized works and its “Best Challenge” and “Challenge” sections. However, under the updated guidelines, all user-generated content including reader comments and creator homepage posts will now be subject to moderation and deletion.

The new guidelines also suggested that "acts that support, trivialize, or glorify shocking events that a specific person has experienced in the past or is currently experiencing" and “posts related to incidents or accidents that result in casualties that describe the content of the incident in excessive detail and cause discomfort to users” are also inappropriate. Offending accounts, whether creators or commenters, may face restrictions or penalties. If hate-related content causes financial harm to the platform, the company reserves the right to pursue compensation.

Defined Categories of Inappropriate Content Include:

Discrimination or violence based on race, nationality, gender, religion, occupation, or illness

Misuse of hate symbols

Glorification or satirical depictions of traumatic events

Graphic depictions of real-world tragedies

Though Naver WEBTOON offered a formal apology in its statement, it notably did not directly mention the Otherworldly Pongpong Man incident.

The controversy sparked protests that extended beyond digital spaces. Offline demonstrations included protest trucks and condolence wreaths sent to Naver’s headquarters. In response, Naver WEBTOON convened an external advisory committee in December 2024 and surveyed over 150 creators and 1,000 users to gather feedback, which directly informed the new policy changes.

This marks one of the most comprehensive hate speech crackdowns ever implemented by a major webtoon platform, reflecting a growing demand for safer, more respectful digital storytelling spaces.

What are your thoughts on the new policies? Do they seem reasonable? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below!

