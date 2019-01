Watch As Aizen Takes On Ichigo And Rukia In This New Gameplay Video For JUMP FORCE

While Jump Force may not be out for a whole month, we keep getting some news about the game here and there, and today Bandai Namco has shared a new gameplay video showing off Bleach 's Aizen.

Members of the Soul Society are coming down for the biggest battle on Earth! Take a closer look at Aizen's fighting style as he takes on Ichigo and Rukia.



Unite to fight when #JUMPFORCE releases on Feb. 15th! Pre-order your copy today: https://t.co/2aJpkIOzL5 pic.twitter.com/ZW31GTUx30 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 12, 2019

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's highly anticipated crossover fighting gamewill not be out for a whole month but the developer has done a great job keeping us updated by revealing new characters, fighting arenas, and sharing some gameplay for the game.Featuring characters from a wide variety of manga and anime from Weekly Sh┼Źnen Jump magazine,is the second biggest crossover fighting game next to Nintendo's insanely popular; which is no small feat in and of itself.Today, Bandai Namco has chosen some characters from the Soul Society to show off, having Aizen battling Bleach main protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia; giving us a better look at Aizen's moveset.Take a look: