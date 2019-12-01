Watch As Aizen Takes On Ichigo And Rukia In This New Gameplay Video For JUMP FORCE
Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's highly anticipated crossover fighting game Jump Force will not be out for a whole month but the developer has done a great job keeping us updated by revealing new characters, fighting arenas, and sharing some gameplay for the game.
While Jump Force may not be out for a whole month, we keep getting some news about the game here and there, and today Bandai Namco has shared a new gameplay video showing off Bleach's Aizen.
Featuring characters from a wide variety of manga and anime from Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine, Jump Force is the second biggest crossover fighting game next to Nintendo's insanely popular Super Smash Bros. Ultimate; which is no small feat in and of itself.
Today, Bandai Namco has chosen some characters from the Soul Society to show off, having Aizen battling Bleach main protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia; giving us a better look at Aizen's moveset.
Take a look:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]