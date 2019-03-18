YU-GI-OH!'s Seto Kaiba Unleashes Obelisk The Tormentor In All-New JUMP FORCE Screenshots
While Jump Force's current state leaves a lot to be desired (there's a reason why its highest-rated Xbox One version is sitting at a rather disappointing 61% score on Metacritic), Bandai Namco still believes in the fighting title and is planning to bring nine all-new characters to the game in the coming months.
Seto Kaiba from the beloved Yu-Gi-Oh! series will join the roster of Bandai Namco's Jump Force in May, so be sure to take a closer look at the anti-hero and his Blue-Eyes White Dragon after the jump...
Seto Kaiba from the Yu-Gi-Oh! world will be the first DLC character to join Jump Force. Kaiba won't be the only hero who will be available for Force in May, as two mysterious fighters are also coming to Bandai's offering (alongside new "raid boss event" and the World Tournament Stage) in two months.
Although you will have a chance to purchase each of those nine upcoming fighters individually, they will also be included in the Jump Force Fighters Pass (currently priced at $29.99), and those players who bought the Ultimate Edition of Jump Force will have access to all the new DLC characters for free.
Take a closer look at Seto, his Blue-Eyes White Dragon and Obelisk the Tormentor down below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
