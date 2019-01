Yugi Muto Summons His Most Powerful Allies In This Brand New JUMP FORCE Gameplay Trailer

In this recently released Jump Force gameplay trailer, we have a chance to take a closer look at the main protagonist of the Yu-Gi-Oh! series and fans of Mr. Yugi Muto definitely won't be disappointed...

Yugi brings the heart of the cards to the battle against evil on Earth!



Will you join the duel and Unite to Fight? Pre-Order #JUMPFORCE today: https://t.co/2aJpkJ6b9F pic.twitter.com/CV9z8EiSf6 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) 30 stycznia 2019

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Publisher Bandai Namco has released a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming fighting extravaganza Jump Force, this time putting the spotlight solely on Yugi Muto, the main protagonist of the acclaimed Kazuki Takahashi-created anime series. While the anime is popular mostly in Japan, you've probably watched his adventures in the anime titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters in the US.Fans of this friendless teenager should be happy to see that Bandai has seemingly put a lot of effort into recreating his trademark moves in-game, including Yugi's signature card throwing that can hurt even his most powerful foes. Naturally, the young hero will have his card deck from Duel Monsters, allowing him to summon the likes of Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl, and Slifer the Sky Dragon.The inclusion of Yu-Gi-Oh! was announced shortly before last year's Tokyo Game Show and it looks like Yugi will be the only hero from the Yu-Gi-Oh! world featured in Jump Force. While this fact may disappoint some fans of the series, there's a chance Bandai has taken the "quality, not quantity" route and the fandom will be pleased while playing Jump Force when it's all said and done. Take a look:

Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.