ZOIDS WILD: INFINITY BLAST New Promo Streamed Ahead Of Nintendo Switch Release

A new promo has begun streaming for the upcoming Nintendo Switch release of Zoids Wild: Infinity Blast . Hit the jump to check out the mecha battling, action-packed footage!

Takara Tomy's 1983 toy line Zoids, launched a brand new toyline initiative, in 2018, titled Zoids Wild. In the new multimedia initiative, Takara Tomy launched a new toy line, anime, and video game series. Since the release, the new line has been a massive hit among fans.

To match with the toyline, Zoids Wild released two new series, one with the same title as the line in 2018, and Zoids Wild Zero in 2019. Both series have been major hits and is even streaming the original show on Netflix in the US.

Following the previous game release, Zoids: King of Blast, a brand new title is on its way to the Nintendo Switch, from outright games, titled Zoids Wild: Infinity Blast. The new Zoids game is themed around remodeling your very own mecha to use for in-game battles. To get an idea of what to expect, a brand new promo video began streaming.

While the game will not be releasing until later this year, the excitement for the new title can be felt in the fanbase. Make sure to check out the promo below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments section!





Zoids Wild: Infinity Blast is releasing on the Nintendo Switch this winter!