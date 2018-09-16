ZOIDS WILD: New Screenshot And Game Release Season Revealed
In Spring of this year, Shogakukan's Coro Coro magazine, released a new Zoids series called, Zoids Wild, it came out with the idea of having a model kit line, anime and video game that would come out along with the series, over time. So far this plan has been executed without flaw and also with quality. An anime and model kit line were a definite given as Zoids are quite possibly best known through those mediums. The only wild card in the pile was the upcoming video game. The most recent game from memory to release in the States, at least was an early Playstation arena fighter. As of now a new Nintendo Switch game on the successful series was announced and they recently unveiled a release season and screenshot of the game. Check it out below!
The new Zoids Wild series has been making the rounds and recently a brand new screenshot and release date was announced for their upcoming game. Hit the jump to check it out and get the details!
Takara Tomy announced this news, this week with the above picture of the show's White Liger. It is expected that the game will release for the Nintendo Switch later this winter, in Japan. Hoping the game hits North America? Curious on the series in general? Share your thoughts in the usual place!
