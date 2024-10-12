I'VE BEEN KILLING SLIMES FOR 300 YEARS AND MAXED OUT MY LEVEL Season 2 Promo Video Confirms April 2025 Release

I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level Season 2 has been in the works since January 2022, and we finally have a premiere window! The first promo video for Season 2 was shared this weekend, confirming an April 2025 release window.

In addition to the promo video, the website for the anime series shared a third key visual, theme song details, and casting announcements.

Voice actress and singer Yui Ogura will perform the new opening theme song for the series, while also voicing the new character Sandora in the upcoming second season. Ogura performed the motion capture for Hatsune Miku in the game Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA and was also a member of the Japanese idol duo YuiKaori. She was also part of the idol unit StylipS and pop group Happy Style Rookies. She has an extensive resume for voicing anime characters with some notable roles including Sanae Tsukimoto in Teasing Master Takagi-san, Manhattan Cafe in Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, and Lilishka in Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included.

Aguri Onishi will perform the new ending theme song. At this time, the titles of the opening or ending theme songs have not yet been announced.

The new key visual is an illustration inspired by Halloween in the modern world, depicting Azusa, Flatorte, Pecora, and Beelzebub performing a music concert in the Demon Realm.

I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level is based on the light novels written by Kisetsu Morita, illustrated by Benio, and published in Japan by SB Creative under their GA Novel imprint. The series follows an office worker on Earth who dies from being overworked and is reincarnated as an undying, unaging witch in a new world. However, hunting slimes daily to make a living has resulted in her becoming extremely powerful, with others soon taking notice and threatening her low-key lifestyle.

The official synopsis for the anime series, courtesy of Crunchyroll, reads:

After dying of overwork in the real world, I’m reincarnated as an immortal witch, and I spend 300 years enjoying a relaxing life. At some point, though, I end up at level 99! All those years spent killing slimes to make the money to pay the bills gave me a ton of experience points. Rumors of the level 99 witch spread, and soon I’m up to my ears in curious adventurers, duelist dragons, and even a monster girl calling me her mom! I’ve never been on an adventure, but I’m the strongest in the world… What’s going to happen to my relaxing life?!

Season 1 of I've Been Killing Slime For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level first aired in 2021. The entire first season can be streamed on Crunchyroll with subs and dubs.