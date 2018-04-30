A Dedicated DRAGON BALL SUPER Fan Has Edited The Entire Tournament Of Power Battle Into A 48-Minute Video

The fan-created video was even compiled in real time, meaning fights in DB Super's Tournament of Power that took a few minutes but somehow stretched across multiple episodes were sped up.

Around the globe, there's probably not a more dedicated fan base than the community that surrounds Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise. While fans continue to debate whether Dragon Ball Super episode 131 was the series' finale or merely a brief intermission, YouTube user Hayclonic has uploaded a video (and somehow avoided YouTube's copyright bots) which showcases the entire battle that took place once all the universes assembled for the Omni-King's Tournament of Power.



Perhaps even more impressive was the fact that the video was edited in real time, with multiple windows so that events were depicted in real-time/simultaneously. It's a bit chaotic but that's exactly the point. A battle royale with ten powerful warriors from eight different universes was definitely going to be pure-anarchy, which is why Toei opted to stretch things out showcase battles one at a time.







UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?



The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.



Dragon Ball Super Arcs

Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14

Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27

Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46

Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67

Filler | episode 68-70

Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72

Filler | episode 73- 76

Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - 131 [series pause/conclusion]

