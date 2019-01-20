BOX OFFICE: DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Comes In 3rd At US Box Office This Weekend

Even without an ongoing TV anime series to support it, the Toei's Dragon Ball franchise is doing just fine as the North American box office total for Dragon Ball Super: Broly proves.

The third DB Super film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly was released Japanese theaters on December 14, 2018 and finally hit U.S. theaters this week in January 2019. However, it seems all the film needs in North America is one weekend, in order to come awfully close to matching the film's entire gross in Japan.



Currently, the film has grossed $21.072M in the United States and Canada, combining with other foreign territories (including Japan) to give the film a current global box office total of $86.9M. Dragon Ball Super: Broly's five-day total currently ranks behind only two Pokemon films (1999's Pokemon: The First Movie and Pokemon 2000 - The Movie) on the list of top grossing anime films in North America. While Broly is in striking distance of the 2000 Pokemon movie's $43.7M domestic haul, it will fall far short of the 1999 Pokemon film's jaw-dropping $85.7M gross.