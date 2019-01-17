DRAGON BALL SUPER: Beerus' Voice Actor Would Love To Do A Spinoff Series About His Character's Origin





During the stateside premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly ( find out more on that here ), Comicbook.com spoke with Jason Douglas, the man who voices Beerus, wherein he stated that he would love to capitalise on the character's popularity with either a dedicated arc or full-on spinoff series. Douglas is particularly intrigued by the mysterious God of Destruction's backstory. Beerus is a relatively new character in the Dragon Ball franchise. Introduced back in 2013, the purple feline-alien has remained a mainstay on Dragon Ball Super and little to no new characters have attracted as much attention as Beerus. The character is powerful and mysterious, therefore fans quickly latched onto him and have pleaded to know more about him.

“I think you could easily do an arc. If not a spin off series," Douglas, who is very well-versed in the franchise and sounds like he's just as eager to find out more about his character as the rest of the Dragon Ball fanbase is, went into detail about just what a spinoff could focus on - Beerus' origin:

[One] where you get to see kind of the formation of the Beerus. In some ways, Beerus at this point I think is ... He's kind of like Luke Skywalker later. The one that we see now in the movies where he's sort of aged. He's not the up and coming young ... And that's the thing. We're still not sure, and I think this is what's great about the mystery about Beerus, which is what makes him so fascinating is what we don't know.



So, we speculate. But was he sort of formed out of the cosmological dust as part of the force of nature in the universe? Or was he to some degree a mortal created type of being like the Saiyans or any of that who sort of was granted this Office of Destroyer?

What do you think of Douglas' statement? Would you like a spinoff or dedicated-arc focused on Beerus' origin?