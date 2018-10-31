DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY - Here's Your First Look of Nappa With Hair

Long time ago, there was a bald Saiyan known as Nappa. He's the first and only bald headed Saiyan, but at one point in his life, he had grown hair.

Nappa is set to appear in Dragon Ball Super: Broly when the movie comes out in Japan this year and in other countries in 2019. Most of us didn’t know Nappa would appear, and better yet, most of us didn’t know that Nappa had hair at one point in his life.

That’s quite surprising since we know the character as a baldhead from the first time we saw him, until the time he died. Seeing Nappa with hair on his head just makes us wonder what he would look like with tall spikey Saiyan hair.

Recently, fans were given a look at Nappa for the first time when Dragon Ball Heroes held its first year anniversary stream. Here, fans got the chance to learn more about the Broly movie, and the chance to see Nappa with a new look for the first time.

When we look at the image, we can see that it’s very simple. The basic designs of Nappa are still there, so as it stands, the hair is the only main change. Now, this image supposed to be Nappa in his younger years, but he doesn’t look that young to us.

For now, we have no idea what role the character will play in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but you know what? We are expecting him to have a small role. There’s nothing much Toriyama can do with Nappa at this point, therefore, a small role is more than good enough.

To us, the return of this Saiyan is just for the feeling of nostalgia than anything else. After all, he didn’t appear in the original Broly movie.