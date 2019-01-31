DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Movie on Physical Media Set For December 2019 Release

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie was a blast from start to finish, so if you want to watch it over and over again, well, the Blu-Ray is coming this year.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently airing in movie theaters within the United States and other parts of North America. But if you think that’s the last place the movie will show up, then you haven’t been paying attention at all.

Here’s the thing, after Dragon Ball Super: Broly is no longer airing in theaters worldwide, the plan then, is to release the film on both Blu-Ray and DVD. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since it’s the natural progress of almost every Hollywood movie.

What’s great right now is the fact that fans can pre-order the Blu-Ray and DVD versions of the movie at Amazon right now. Clearly, the publisher had thought about doing this long before the film came out in Japanese and American theaters.

What about the price?

From what we’ve gathered, the cost of the Blu-Ray version is $35, while the DVD version is $30. Now, we expect the physical release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly will have exclusive content not shown at cinemas, but unfortunately, we have no idea what those are.

FUNimation has yet to confirm the release date, but Amazon is claiming December 31, 2019. That date is definitely not a legitimate, and merely a safe bet by Amazon. We suspect the movie will have its physical release soon after it ends its run at theaters worldwide.

Description of the movie:

“41 years before the events of the movie, the Saiyan homeworld, Planet Vegeta, is under the rule of King Cold, who passes command over the Saiyans to his son Frieza. The Saiyan King Vegeta pridefully perceives his son Prince Vegeta as a prodigy destined to save his people. King Vegeta learns that a Saiyan baby named Broly has an abnormal power level greater than that of his son, so he exiles Broly to a distant planet called Vampa.”