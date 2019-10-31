DRAGON BALL SUPER Manga Artiste Delivers New Sketch of God of Destruction Belmond

Belmond, the clown-looking God of Destruction, could have a new look if this interesting sketch from Toyotaro is anything to go by.

Dragon Ball Super has ended, and fans are wondering if there will ever be a continuation of some shape or form. With the success the anime had, one can be certain something is in the pipeline, and it will likely come from the manga.

In the manga, there is a new villain who is not your typical Dragon Ball bad guy. He’s a sorcerer who can drain powers from his enemies, and that is something fans might want to see. Now, maybe the anime is in the works because the artiste behind the manga, known as Toyotaro, made a big change recently.

You see, he changed, drastically, the looks of the God of Destruction known as Belmond. It may very well be simply a fun sketch, but at the same time, it could be so much more than that. From what we can tell, Belmond has changed a lot, therefore, maybe some form of transformation took place.

We may never find out if this is merely a fun sketch or something more serious. Let’s hope to see or hear more of the next chapter in Dragon Ball Super anime before the end of the year.