DRAGON BALL SUPER May Not Return In 2019 As Evidenced By Another Anime Renewal

Doubt has been cast on the return of the beloved Dragon Ball Super anime this year, as made evident by the return of an anime known as GeGeGe no Kitaro.

According to a Twitter post from anime insider Yonkouproductions, they broke the news that the GeGeGe no Kitaro anime had been renewed for a second season, taking the place of the original time slot Dragon Ball Super occupied. Initially, there was an announcement of a title that would take the place of the shonen anime on-air, and speculation ensued that the series would potentially be ending, which we all know came to pass.



Still, things couldn’t be brighter for the Dragon Ball franchise as the massively successful Dragon Ball Super: Broly smashed its way to the top of the box office during its limited theater release, banking more than $100 million, ensuring its blockbuster status. Fans can be certain that we’ll get an announcement regarding the future of all things Dragon Ball before 2019 is over, and the potential is limitless.

GeGeGe no Kitaro Second Season confirmed to broadcast from April 7th. pic.twitter.com/4OhkqRs3Mi — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 6, 2019