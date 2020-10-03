Bandai Namco Proudly Announces That DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Has Managed To Sell Over 2 Million Copies
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was finally released in January of this year, and within its first weak since launch the game had already managed to sell over a whopping 1.5 million copies. As if that wasn't enough, it also managed to become the third biggest video game launch in the Dragon Ball franchise.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been very well-received by fans of the long-running Dragon Ball series, and the fact that it has already managed to sell over 2 million copies is a testament to that.
Almost needless to say, fans have fully embraced — pretty much since day one — Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; a game that lets fan relive the events of the Dragon Ball Z series by playing as characters like Gohan, Piccolo, Vegeta, and — of course — Goku.
Today Bandai Namco has some exciting news to share with fans of the game, as they have revealed that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has already managed to sell a staggering 2 million copies; not even two months after it launched, by the way.
The overwhelmingly positive reception that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has had, plus the number of copies the game has managed to sell, will definitely mean great things for the future; hopefully in the form of even more downloadable content, or perhaps even a sequel. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]