 Bandai Namco Proudly Announces That DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Has Managed To Sell Over 2 Million Copies
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been very well-received by fans of the long-running Dragon Ball series, and the fact that it has already managed to sell over 2 million copies is a testament to that.

Josh Berger | 3/10/2020
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Z" Source: GameFragger
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was finally released in January of this year, and within its first weak since launch the game had already managed to sell over a whopping 1.5 million copies. As if that wasn't enough, it also managed to become the third biggest video game launch in the Dragon Ball franchise.

Almost needless to say, fans have fully embraced — pretty much since day one — Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; a game that lets fan relive the events of the Dragon Ball Z series by playing as characters like Gohan, Piccolo, Vegeta, and — of course — Goku.

Today Bandai Namco has some exciting news to share with fans of the game, as they have revealed that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has already managed to sell a staggering 2 million copies; not even two months after it launched, by the way.

The overwhelmingly positive reception that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has had, plus the number of copies the game has managed to sell, will definitely mean great things for the future; hopefully in the form of even more downloadable content, or perhaps even a sequel. We'll keep our fingers crossed.




Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).
