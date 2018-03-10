EROMANGA-SENSEI Releases A New Commercial For Its Upcoming OVA

Studio A-1 Pictures' upcoming original video animation of the comedy drama romance ecchi series, Eromanga Sensei, has released a new tv commercial. Here is a sneak peek at the OVA.

The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a 30 second video for the upcoming OVA of the ecchi series, Eromanga Sensei.



The video has no English subtitles but it presents various scenes from the upcoming episode and shows the various characters that will appear.



There is no confirmation if the same staff will be back to work on this side story. We know the original creator, Tsukasa Fushimi is helping out with the development and Hiro Kanzaki did the original character design.



The anime series aired from April 2017 to June 2017 with a total of 12 episodes.



The OVA is using the light novel as inspiration, which has been publishing since December 2013 and is written by Fushimi, Tsukasa, Kanzaki and Hiro.



There is no opening or ending theme officially revealed yet.



The OVA has a release date of January 16, 2019.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE