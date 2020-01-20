Netflix Nabs Internatitonal Streaming Rights For 21 Studio Ghibli Classics

From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming exclusively to Netflix.



We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike. pic.twitter.com/955uiYAzA1 — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 20, 2020

From March 1, you'll be able to stream:



Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)