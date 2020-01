Netflix Nabs Internatitonal Streaming Rights For 21 Studio Ghibli Classics

Recently, it was revealed that HBO had secured North American streaming rights for the entire Studio Ghibli catalog but anime fans outside the U.S. and Canada will need to turn to Netflix.

From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming exclusively to Netflix.



We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and My Neighbour Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike. pic.twitter.com/955uiYAzA1 — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 20, 2020

From March 1, you'll be able to stream:



Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013) — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 20, 2020

For our international mates in the mentions...the films will be available on Netflix ANZ and globally (excluding the US, Canada and Japan). — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 20, 2020

Netflix has revealed that they've secured international streaming rights for 21 Studo Ghibli films. The news comes after an earlier presentation by HBO Max which revealed that the streaming newcomer would be the exclusive streaming home for Ghibli films in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to the Ghibli films, HBO Max will also have an anime section that'sNetflix will reportedly offer their Ghibili titles in 28 different languages. International Netflix subscribers will see the Ghibli tiles added in waves over the next 3 months, starting on February 1 and continuing on March 1 and April 1. HBO Max has a tentative launch date of Spring 2020 so that means international Ghibli fans with a Netflix account will get something of a headstart.In related news, GKids previously announced that the entire Ghibli library would be available for purchase digitally for the first time ever.