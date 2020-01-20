Netflix Nabs Internatitonal Streaming Rights For 21 Studio Ghibli Classics
Netflix has revealed that they've secured international streaming rights for 21 Studo Ghibli films. The news comes after an earlier presentation by HBO Max which revealed that the streaming newcomer would be the exclusive streaming home for Ghibli films in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to the Ghibli films, HBO Max will also have an anime section that's curated by Crunchyroll.
Recently, it was revealed that HBO had secured North American streaming rights for the entire Studio Ghibli catalog but anime fans outside the U.S. and Canada will need to turn to Netflix.
Netflix will reportedly offer their Ghibili titles in 28 different languages. International Netflix subscribers will see the Ghibli tiles added in waves over the next 3 months, starting on February 1 and continuing on March 1 and April 1. HBO Max has a tentative launch date of Spring 2020 so that means international Ghibli fans with a Netflix account will get something of a headstart.
In related news, GKids previously announced that the entire Ghibli library would be available for purchase digitally for the first time ever.
