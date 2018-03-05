2 New Manga Series Will Be Showing Up In Shonen Jump This Month
Earlier this week in this years 23rd issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans received the news that Masayoshi Satoshō and Kazusa Inaoka will both be launching a manga series in the magazine later this month.
Satoshō will launch the Momiji no Kisetsu manga (top right of the image pictured above) in the 24th issue on May 14th. Satoshō had previously published a manga with the exact same name (but it was written differently) in Shueisha's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine. Shueisha published the manga's one compiled volume on December 4th. Check out the cover down below:
Shonen Jump has described that the new Momiji no Kisetsu manga centers on a young man who aims to become a pro shogi player and Ryūō. The Ryūō Tournament is one of the eight major professional shogi title tournaments.
Inaoka will be launching the Kimi wo Shinryakuse yo! manga (bottom right in the top image) in the magazine's 25th issue on May 21st. Inaoka had also similarly serialized a manga with the same title in Shonen Jump GIGA. Checkout the cover for the manga down below:
What are your thoughts on the new manga? Are you familiar with either series? Let us know what manga you are reading right now in the comment section down below!
