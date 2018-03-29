Manga Headlines Pictures

20th Anniversary Project For MARIA WATCHES OVER US Has Been Announced

After 20 years, the manga Maria Watches Over Us will be receiving a new project in celebration of this momentous anniversary of the series.

marvelfreek94 | 3/29/2018
Oyuki Konno's Maria Watches Over Us ( Maria-Sama ga Miteru) was revealed (via ANN) to be receiving a new project via Shueisha's Cobalt Imprint/ magazine. The information, as explained in Shueisha's Twitter account, would be updated and explained over time.

The story of the relationships and day to days of these young school girls in the Lillian Girl's Academy have been so well received that the novels are actually going into a second printing! The 38 volume novel began in 1998 with illustrations by Reine Hibiki and went on to receive a four-season anime. Are you excited to see what will be coming next for the anniversary? Let us know below!   
