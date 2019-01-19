3X3 EYES: The Manga Series Will Be Moving To A New Magazine
Yuzo Takada originally began the first series, 3x3 Eyes, in 1987. The series ran until 2002 and even spawned to OVA films that released in 1991 and 1995. 2016 saw the glorious return of the series in its sequel titled, 3x3 Eyes: Survivor ofthe Forests of Mythical Beasts. The series has proven itself to be one of the longest standing and still enjoyed series to date. Takada's most recent excursion in to the world, 3x3 Eyes:Kiseki no Yami no Keiyakusha, began only a couple months after the conclusion of the sequel and began in Kodansha's E-Young Magazine.
Long running manga series 3x3 eyes will be moving to a new magazine! Hit the jump to figure out where you can continue the series!
According to Kodansha, the series will in fact be moving from E-Young Magazine to Monthly Young Magazine. The change plans to be taking effect at the end of the month (February 20th) and should be running on that title for the forseeable future. Excited for the change? Think this will be good for the series as a whole? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
