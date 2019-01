3X3 EYES: The Manga Series Will Be Moving To A New Magazine

Yuzo Takada originally began the first series,, in 1987. The series ran until 2002 and even spawned to OVA films that released in 1991 and 1995. 2016 saw the glorious return of the series in its sequel titled,. The series has proven itself to be one of the longest standing and still enjoyed series to date. Takada's most recent excursion in to the world,, began only a couple months after the conclusion of the sequel and began inE-Young Magazine.According to, the series will in fact be moving from E-Young Magazine to Monthly Young Magazine. The change plans to be taking effect at the end of the month (February 20th) and should be running on that title for the forseeable future. Excited for the change? Think this will be good for the series as a whole? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!