A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC RAILGUN T: Anime Delays Newest Episode Due To Pandemic

Another anime has fallen victim to the delays brought on by COVID-19. Hit the jump for details on A Certain Scientific Railgun T's latest delay.

As the COVID-19 pandemic still makes its way through Japan, more and more delays have been announced for its anime, movies, stage plays and other public events. Over the past two weeks, multitudes of new episodes to many shows have had to be pushed back until, at least, May.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is the latest series to arrive in the franchise. With 12 episodes airing so far, fans have been really enjoying the series. This series tells the story of middle school girls as they find themselves having to protect their city from dark forces.

The new series, as of now, has released 12 episodes, however, with the recent delays form COVID-19, some of the episoddes were staggered, last month, wit htwo "special programs". Recent news has revealed that the 13th episode will be postponed until further notice and a reairing of the 12th episode will take its place.





Disappointed for the delay? Hoping that the new episode comes soon? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below! Also, xpect an update on when the series will return, from its creators, hopefully as soon as the cases begin to lighten up int he country and the disease passes!