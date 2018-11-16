ACE OF DIAMOND Manga Series Has An "Important Announcement" Coming November 25

The Ace of Diamond manga series has states that it will reveal an "important announcement" on November 25. The 14th volume of the manga had a jacket that included a design of the characters and this announcement there. The anime series will have an event titled "Ace of Diamond All-Star Game III" in the Jingu Stadium on the same day.



Ryota Ohsaka, the voice actor for main character Eijun Sawamura, stated that the anime will go on but did not specify dates or gave any other details. The anime's second season aired from April 6, 2015 to March 28, 2016 and has 51 episodes. Production I.G and Madhouse animated the project.



The manga series ran from 2006 to 2015 and was written by Yuji Terajima, Kodansha publishes it, Kodansha USA has the English license and has 47 volumes in total. A second manga series titled Ace of Diamond Act II has been publishing since 2015 and has 13 volumes out right now. Same writer and staff.