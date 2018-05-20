ARATA: THE LEGEND Creator Trying To Resume Manga This Year

" In a mythical world where humans and gods co-exist, Arata has the unfortunate honor of being the successor to the matriarchal Hime Clan. This means he has to pretend to be a girl or face death if his true gender is discovered! On the day of his inauguration, an assassination plot forces him to flee - and he somehow winds up in modern-day Japan! Meanwhile, a boy named Arata Hinohara gets sucked into the first Arata's world and finds himself dealing with people after his life!"

/>



It is not completely unheard of that the career path of being a creator of manga can be both demanding and can take a toll on the mind and body. Yuu Watase, creator of, is no stranger to this situation either. On her Twitter, Watase recently let her fans know that while she is still recovering from depression, she aims to try and continue her series some time this year. While she was working on the remaster of the series, she also put it on a hiatus that began way back in August of 2015. With a hiatus that has lasted this long and other projects in between that that she has worked on (, we can only hope that Watase will be able to continue her story as soon as she feels ready.If interested in picking up the series,has released a synopsis of the series that can be read below: