ASA MADE MATEMASEN!: Meca Tanaka's Manga Returns To LaLa DX Magazine Almost Three Years Later

Meca Tanaka is known for Meteor Prince but their recent romance manga series, Asa Made Matemasen!, is now returning to LaLa DX after an over two year hiatus. Check out all of the details below!

Meca Tanaka has serialized more than his fair share of manga series which have come to light in different publications. Tanaka's works include The Young Master's Revenge, Meteor Prince, Pearl Pink, and Omukae desu -- the last of which went on to receive a live-action television series adaptation.

Hahusensha's Ane Lala magazine published the debut of Tanaka's series Asa Made Matemasen!. The romantic manga title continued with irregular installments until the magazine stopped publication in 2017.

Now, fans of the series can look ahead with excitement as the series is finally set to return. After nearly three years readers can finally get their fix this August in the September edition of the magazine which is now back in publication.

Check out the art and synopsis below

The manga's story centers on Junpei, an editor for a seinen manga magazine. He secretly has a crush on Yūko, a rival editor at another company who is known as a flawless beauty. They both deal with a difficult creator and his unreasonable demands. Junpei and Yūko's manga work brings them closer together in this "classic work love" story.



Asa Made Matemasen! will be available on August 8th in the LaLa XD magazine's September issue.