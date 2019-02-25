BABYLON: New Manga Series Accompanies Anime Adaption
The light novel series Babylon, recently revealed that it would be getting an anime adaption. no, more news has surfaced that has unveiled a brand new manga series, releasing ahead of the upcoming anime. The news of Mado Nozaki's adaption came from Kodansha's Comic Days magazine and the new series will be drawn by Nobuhide Takishita. The story for the series is as follows; "The suspense story centers around Zen Seizaki, a prosecutor with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office. While investigating illegal acts by a certain pharmaceutical company, Seizaki stumbles across a conspiracy over an election for an autonomous "new zone" established in western Tokyo."
While there isn't much news regarding the show or the anime yet, its exciting to see so much new content coming from a light novel series that only released in 2015. Excited for the new show or manga? Share your thoughts in the comments!
