BAKI: Original Manga's First Chapter Is Set To Be Rereleased
Keisuke Itagaki began the hit series, Baki the Grappler, in 1991; within the pages of Weekly Shonen Champion. The series ran all the way to 1999 and even spawned two more sequels since! Since the Netflix series released worldwide, many new fans have entered the world of Baki and now seems like a perfect time to show where all of these amazing fights originated from. With that, Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion, has revealed that Itagaki will be redrawing the entire first chapter!
With Baki hitting a more mainstream audience, the first chapter of Baki the Grappler is set for a rerelease. Hit the jump for more information!
This will no doubt open the eyes of many fans who hopped onto this series from the most recent anime. Excited for the rerelease? Share your thoughts in the usual spot and keep an eye open for the redrawn first chapter of Baki the Grappler!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]