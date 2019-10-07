 BAKI: Original Manga's First Chapter Is Set To Be Rereleased
Manga Headlines Pictures

BAKI: Original Manga's First Chapter Is Set To Be Rereleased

BAKI: Original Manga's First Chapter Is Set To Be Rereleased

With Baki hitting a more mainstream audience, the first chapter of Baki the Grappler is set for a rerelease. Hit the jump for more information!

marvelfreek94 | 7/10/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Keisuke Itagaki began the hit series, Baki the Grappler, in 1991; within the pages of Weekly Shonen Champion. The series ran all the way to 1999 and even spawned two more sequels since! Since the Netflix series released worldwide, many new fans have entered the world of Baki and now seems like a perfect time to show where all of these amazing fights originated from. With that, Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion, has revealed that Itagaki will be redrawing the entire first chapter!
 


This will no doubt open the eyes of many fans who hopped onto this series from the most recent anime. Excited for the rerelease? Share your thoughts in the usual spot and keep an eye open for the redrawn first chapter of Baki the Grappler
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...