BATMAN NINJA Manga Will Be Shipping Final Volume This Fall
Earlier this month it was announced in the September issue of Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine that Masato Hisa's manga adaptation of the Batman Ninja anime will be ending in the magazine's next issue on September 1st. Hisa launched the manga a little over a year ago in Monthly Hero's magazine back in June 2018.
It has been announced that the 2nd and final volume of the Batman Ninja manga adaptation will be shipping in September of this year! Hit the jump to get all the details.
The manga's first volume announced back on March 5th that the second volume will sadly be the series' final volume. The second volume will be shipping September 1st.
The manga is an adaptation of the anime that Warner Bros. released in Japanese theaters in June 2018. It was then later released digitally in April 2018 and then on home video in May 2018. The release included the Japanese audio track as well as the English dub so that fans could enjoy both. For those who have not seen it yet, check out the trailer down below:
The story for Batman Ninja is described in short as:
Batman, along with his allies and adversaries, finds himself transported from modern Gotham City to feudal Japan.
