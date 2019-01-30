BEASTARS Manga Series Has An "Important Announcement" Next Week
The official Weekly Shonen Champion magazine has stated that the manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, Beastars, has an "important announcement" coming next week. The 9th issue of the magazine says this announcement will be published on February 7, no further details were shared. As soon as more is revealed, we will let you know.
The Beastars manga series debuted in the Weekly Shonen Champion magazine in September 2016 and its latest volume, volume 11, was published on November 8. The new one, volume 12, will be out on February 8 with Viz Media holding the North American license and scheduling a launch for this summer.
The story follows a gray wolf through his student life and living in a world filled with anthropomorphic animals that have divided between carnivores and herbivores. The manga series won the Manga Taisho awards in March 2018 while also acquiring a New Face Award in the Japan Media Arts Festival Awards.
In a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, herbivores and carnivores coexist with each other. For the adolescences of Cherryton Academy, school life is filled with hope, romance, distrust, and uneasiness.
The main character is Regoshi the wolf, a member of the drama club. Despite his menacing appearance, he has a very gentle heart. Throughout most of his life, he has always been an object of fear and hatred by other animals, and he's been quite accustomed to that lifestyle. But soon, he finds himself becoming more involved with his fellow classmates who have their own share of insecurities and finds his life in school changing slowly.
Beastars is revealing its announcement on February 7
