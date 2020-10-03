BLACK CLOVER: Anime Director Creates Awesome Image To Celebrate Manga's Five-Year Anniversary
Five years ago, the world was introduced to a whole new world of magic and action, with Yuki Tabata's Black Clover. The series was a hit from the start and as the characters grow, so does the series' momentum and stakes. Since 2017, Studio Pierrot has been producing the anime based on the series and to celebrate the five year anniversary, series director Tatsuya Yoshihara wanted to share a little something with the fans.
Yoshihara has taken to the anime's Twitter to share an awesome new illustration to celebrate the anniversary. The visual showcases the three main characters Asta, Yuno and Noelle. Make sure to check out the visual below!
Celebrating the anniversary? Excited to see what the future will hold? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and keep watching and reading Black Clover!
