BLUE LOCK Season 2 Visual Teaser Released Alongside New Casting Announcements

With season two of the hit sports anime Blue Lock coming later this year, a new visual teaser has been released.

The image features protagonists Kiyotaka Seichi, Rin Itoshi, and Ryusei Shido in a glowing aura surrounded by various characters reflected in puzzle pieces around them. The poster was also animated in video form, featuring some memorable lines alongside their visuals.

Premiering in October 2022, the Blue Lock anime series is based on the award-winning manga written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura which debuted back in 2018. The sports-themed series follows the development of a training regimen, called Blue Lock, which is designed to create the world's greatest egotist striker. Yoichi Isagi, an unknown high school soccer (football) player, joins the program with the hopes of becoming the best striker in the world. The synopsis for the series reads:

Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?

The first season of Blue Lock is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime series received rave reviews, sitting at an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

We also have a new synopsis describing the upcoming season of Blue Lock.

In order to develop the world's best striker who will lead Japan to victory in the World Cup, the Japan Football Union launched the "BlueRock" project. 300 high school students were invited to the project. All of them were FWs. In the extreme situation where dropping out would mean losing the right to join the Japanese national soccer team in the future, the selected gems of talent awaken their ego as strikers one after another. Sometimes kicking others down, sometimes evolving themselves, only 35 people survived the harsh selection. Having overcome the survival frenzy swirling with egos, they will bet on the survival of the "BlueRock" project and take on the U-20 Japan national team in the most crazy match in history! Now, in order to imprint his ego on the world and change his fate with his own hands, the hottest battle (match) in history begins.

New character and casting details were also shared on the Blue Lock website. Eiji Mikami will play Hiori, a highly skilled player with excellent ball-keeping skills and the ability to read his opponents' movements, while Sho Hatano will play Nanase Nijiro, who lacks any outstanding weapons or outstanding physical abilities but is a skilled striker.

Yo Hiori is described as a "young man with androgynous features." The son of two former athletes, Hiori is highly accurate with his passes and skillful with ball control. He has also known Karasu since before he entered the "Blue Lock" dormitory.

Nanase Nijiro is a young and bright-spirited forward most recognizable for his iconic Blue Lock headband. While he's not the most talented of players, he is a skilled striker.

Before Season 2 premieres though, fans will first be able to enjoy Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- is a film adaptation of the spin-off manga that began serialization in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on in June 2022. Written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, -Episode Nagi- follows the events of Blue Lock, but through the perspective of Seishiro Nagi. It acts as both a prequel and a side story that should help flesh out the anime before the arrival of Season 2.

Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- will release in theaters across the United States on June 28th