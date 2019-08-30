BOARDING SCHOOL JULIET: Manga Series Announces End
Yosuke Kaneda's unique take on the Romeo and Juliet story, Boarding School Juliet, has been published since 2015 and is a fun romantic cmedy story between 2 students. Recently, the series has released some news coming out of their publication, Kodansha's Weekly Shonen magazine, that the series would be ending towards the beginning of this fall.
ROmance manga series, Boarding School Juliet, has announced its conclusion this fall. Hit the jump for when to expect the final chapter!
The final chapter of the series will have a full color opening page, a fitting addition after 4 years in publication. Sad to see the series end? Share your thoughts in the comments! Boarding School Juliet ends on September 4th.
