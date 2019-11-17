Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki's DR. STONE Manga To Take A 1-Week Break
The next issue of Shu Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, out November 25, won't contain a new Dr. Stone chapter. That's because its mangaka were at Anime NYC this week and naturally were not able to crank out a new chapter. The series has been ongoing since 2017, with VIZ Media releasing English-translated volumes in North America. To date, there have been 13 volumes of the manga released.
The latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed that the next issue will not contain a new chapter of Dr. Stone. Continue on to find out the reason why.
TMS Entertainment is currently adapting the series as a TV anime, which is currently simulcast on Crunchyroll with a simuldub also available on Funimation. The series began airing during the Summer anime season in July and will conclude during the Fall season, with 24 episodes under its belt.
