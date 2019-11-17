Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki's DR. STONE Manga To Take A 1-Week Break

The latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed that the next issue will not contain a new chapter of Dr. Stone. Continue on to find out the reason why.

The next issue of Shu Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, out November 25, won't contain a new Dr. Stone chapter. That's because its mangaka were at Anime NYC this week and naturally were not able to crank out a new chapter. The series has been ongoing since 2017, with VIZ Media releasing English-translated volumes in North America. To date, there have been 13 volumes of the manga released.



TMS Entertainment is currently adapting the series as a TV anime, which is currently simulcast on Crunchyroll with a simuldub also available on Funimation. The series began airing during the Summer anime season in July and will conclude during the Fall season, with 24 episodes under its belt.

