 Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki's DR. STONE Manga To Take A 1-Week Break
Manga Headlines Pictures

Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki's DR. STONE Manga To Take A 1-Week Break

Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki's DR. STONE Manga To Take A 1-Week Break

The latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed that the next issue will not contain a new chapter of Dr. Stone. Continue on to find out the reason why.

MarkJulian | 11/17/2019
Filed Under: "Manga"
The next issue of Shu Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, out  November 25, won't contain a new Dr. Stone chapter.  That's because its mangaka were at Anime NYC this week and naturally were not able to crank out a new chapter.   The series has been ongoing since 2017, with VIZ Media releasing English-translated volumes in North America. To date, there have been 13 volumes of the manga released. 

TMS Entertainment is currently adapting the series as a TV anime, which is currently simulcast on Crunchyroll with a simuldub also available on Funimation.  The series began airing during the Summer anime season in July and will conclude during the Fall season, with 24 episodes under its belt.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...