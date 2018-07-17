CHILDREN OF THE SEA Manga Series Will Be Getting A Full Length Anime Film

Recently, news has dropped that for the first time one of Daisuke Igarashi's manga works, Children of the Sea (Kaiju no Kodomo), will be getting a feature length anime film released that will be produced by Studio 4 degrees celsius. Before a film was even an idea this story was released in 2007 on Shogakukan's IKKI magazine. The series lasted uptil 2011 and garnered five compiled volumes. While this may be the first time that Igarashi has had one of his works made into an anime film, he has actually had two live action films that were based on, Little Forest, in 2014 and 2015.







The synopsis for the series, according to VIZ Media, is as follows; "When Ruka was younger, she saw a ghost in the water at the aquarium where her dad works. Now she feels drawn toward the aquarium and the two mysterious boys she meets there, Umi and Sora. They were raised by dugongs and hear the same strange calls from the sea as she does.Ruka's dad and the other adults who work at the aquarium are only distantly aware of what the children are experiencing as they get caught up in the mystery of the worldwide disappearance of the oceans' fish." Excited for the films release? While no release date has been set, stay tuned for more news on Children of the Sea, as it is announced!