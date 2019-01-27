DANCHI TOMOO: Long Running Manga Series Set To End Next Month
In 2003, Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits lauched a series called Danchi Tomoo. Written by Tobira Oda, the series follows a young boy named Tomoo. In the series he loves with his mom and sister and throughout the course of the series we see the young boy go on fun and exciting adventures with some of his closest friends. THe series has been such a success that it has compiled 32 volumes and an anime series that released in 2013.
Danchi Tomoo has announced that the series will be ending after over a decade of content being published. Hit the jump for more details!
Recently, the magazine revelaed that the light hearted series wold be ending early next month. While the news may not be big news, it is still sad to see a series that is so innocent and lighthearted to be concluding. But while one door closes another may open. Hopefully there will be more work coming this creator, in the future. Excited for the ending? Sad to see it go? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Danchi Tomoo ends on February 4th.
